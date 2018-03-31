Fixtures pile up as Rocks face the drop

Bognor's troubled National League South season will end with a hectic run of eight games in 27 days.

The loss to rain of Good Friday's home clash with Chelmsford City means they have three rearranged midweek games to fit in the final three weeks of the season.

They're not alone - five other clubs in the division will have as many matches to fit in during the period from Easter Monday to the final day, Saturday, April 28.

Bognor go to Jamie Howell's Eastbourne Borough on Monday and Gloucester on Saturday 7, then host St Albans on Tuesday 10. They entertain Hemel Hempstead on Saturday 14 and go to Concord on Tuesday 17 and Oxford City on 21.

The final day, Saturday 28, sees them at home to title hopefuls Dartford - which leaves Tuesday 24 as the likely new date for the rearranged Chelmsford game.

With just those eight games to play the Rocks are 13 points from safety and odds-on to go down. They need to overhaul two of the sides above them to stay up.

