Five Felpham Sailing Club dads brave the shave to raise thousands

Five dads from Felpham Sailing Club braved the shave to raise money for Macmillian Cancer Support.

Each shaver - Christopher Climpson, Paul Rowlands, Andy Kelly, Rob Baker, and Daniel James - has a personal reason for helping to raise money.

One of the shaver’s wives is currently battling cancer, one has a close friend who is being supported by Macmillian at the moment as she goes through chemotherapy.

The others have friends and family members who have suffered from cancer in the past. The shave, which was held on August 19 and was followed by a fundraising BBQ and beach party, has raised upwards of £1,761.