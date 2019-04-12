Fitness duo bring ‘Energie’ to the community of Bognor Regis

Hundreds gathered for the launch party of a brand new gym in Bognor Regis last night.

Gym owners Mia Aguilera and James Hadley were joined by their full team of staff, new members and intrigued visitors for the launch of Energie Fitness Bognor Regis in Shripney Road.

The new gym is based on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis

After months of preparation and hard work, the two floor modern facility, which features more than £670,000 worth of equipment, innovative training zones and will host more than 40 classes a week, has officially opened this morning for public use.

Proud owner James, said: “I am speechless at the turn out we had at the launch.

“Myself, Mia, our manager Marcus and all of our fitness team have worked so incredibly hard to make our dream come true and to see this amount of support from the community is just fantastic.”

The launch party provided guests with entertainment, goodie bags, competition prizes, taster sessions of some of the classes on offer, a range of refreshments and a first look at all the gym will be offering.

All together the owners have spent more than �670,000 on gym equipment

James and partner Mia have a combined total of 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry and have worked with more than 1,000 clients but their ultimate dream was to open their own gym together and continue to help people reach their fitness and health goals.

Mia said: “Myself and James have spent years researching and after discovering Energie Fitness and the amazing ethos behind the company we decided to open a franchise.

“The ethos of Energie Fitness being a place ‘where you belong’ and creating that family environment is exactly what we are about.”

Alongside a range of different membership options and classes, many staff at the new Energie Fitness branch are qualified in a variety of personal training and fitness courses, allowing trainers to provide a personal one to one experience for clients of all ages and fitness abilities.

General manager Marcus Cogger said: “We are very much about providing that wow factor to our members and a high level of customer service.

“I cannot stress enough that it does not matter what age, what ability or what size or shape you are, it is about breaking down those barriers and making everybody feel supported.”

The busy launch event drew to a close when James and Mia cut the ribbon to open the branch alongside CEO of Energie Fitness, Neil King, who confirmed that the new Bognor based branch is the 106th Energie Fitness in the UK.

For further information on Energie Fitness Bognor Regis visit www.energiefitness.com/bognor-regis.