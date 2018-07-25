Firefighters taking on Mount Everest in Chichester... by ladder

Mount Everest is pretty high. At 8,848 metres, it is the tallest mountain in the world above sea level.

But how long will it take to climb all the way up and all the way down by ladder?

Firefighters are hoping to beat even last year's amazing effort

That’s exactly what firefighters in Chichester intend to find out – all for a good cause too.

On Saturday, August 18, firefighters will be climbing 17,696 metres at the Assembly Rooms in Chichester.

Firefighter Darren Kilmister, said: “Our ladder climb event is always a really fun day and we’re aiming to make this year the biggest and best one yet.”

Darren taking part in last year's climb

They will continuously climb a ladder for seven hours, raised against scaffolding, using a pole to descend, in order to take on their toughest challenge yet.

All proceeds from the event go to The Fire Fighters Charity.

The event is held every year, with thousands of pounds raised so far.

Darren added: “Previously we have raised over a phenomenal £2,000 and we are aiming to beat this target.

“This year we are required to climb the ladder a total of 1,770 times – this challenge will be taken on, not only by us fire crews, but also by members of the public via a harness system.

“We would be extremely grateful if any local businesses could support our event and donate prizes for our raffle. Prizes can be in any shape or form and crews are able to collect donations in the Chichester area.”

The event will run between 10am and 5pm and there will be tombola for the public to take part in with many prizes that have generously been donated by local independent stores.

If you would like to donate a prize for the raffle, please email: darren.kilmister@westsussex.gov.uk

Donations can also be made on the event’s JustGiving page to make a donation – any donations, no matter how big or small, will be gratefully received.

Visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-kilmister