Fire damages East Wittering home

A property in East Wittering has been damaged by a fire which broke out earlier today.

The fire service was called to the house in Seafield Way at 11.30am (Thursday, May 10) and on arrival found the building heavily smoke logged and the ground-floor kitchen alight, a spokesman said.

“All people were accounted for but an ambulance was requested for minor injuries,” a spokesman from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

Two appliances from East Wittering and Chichester were sent, and crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire by around 1pm, before the property was ventialted.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, the spokesman added.