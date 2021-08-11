Fire crews mobilised to rescue cat from rooftops in Bognor Regis

One fire enginge and a techjical rescue unit were mobilised to rescue a cat which was spotted on the roof of a property on Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue received the call at 10:09am this morning after RSPCA staff spotted the cat on top of the building.

Marvin Smith, the station commander for the Technical Rescue Unit gave us some details of the incident. He said: “This was quite a challenging rescue because of the height of the property. The cat had managed to climb all the way to the top and it was there that it had got stuck and wasn’t budging for anyone.

Firefighters rescued a cat from a rooftop in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Photo by Mike Iomas.

“The owners did the right thing in calling for assistance to rescue the cat, rather than putting themselves at risk in trying to carry out a rescue themselves.

“The TRU were able to use the Unimog to safely make their way up onto the roof, where with some gentle coaxing and plenty of reassurance, they were able to retrieve the cat with minimal distress and bring it back down to ground level.