Final day for Chichester’s Community Coat Rack

Chichester’s Community Coat Rack has its final day today, with heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated or helped out.

The project aims to allow everyone to take a warm winter coat as required from a communal coat rack in North Street, supplied by donations from the public.

Organiser Donna Ockenden said she was delighted with the success of this year’s project, which has completed its third year in the city.

Watch our video about the project here: Chichester Community Coat Rack 2018: What it is, where it will be and how to donate

She said: “Since day one on November 16 we have had donated, and found new homes for hundreds of coats.

“The conversations we have had at the coat rack and the feedback from local residents tell us that these coats have gone to local families in genuine need.

“Life in Chichester is expensive, and so often, families tell us that the family budget simply won’t stretch to a warm winter coat or raincoat.

“The generosity of donations has been really heart warming, including coats from as far afield as London as have the kind words and feedback.

“Our plan at the moment is to return in November (after Remembrance Sunday when the entrance to the city council offices are free.)

“However, if another cold snap arrives, we will consider returning again earlier in the year.

“On behalf of the Four Streets team I would like to thank those who donated so generously, our fabulous volunteers especially Fiona, Simon and Marcia who have pushed, pulled and tidied the coatrack daily, Chichester City Council and The Chichester Observer for their amazing support.

“We set out with an aim to ensure no one went cold in Chichester this winter for lack of a warm coat. We hope we have achieved that.”