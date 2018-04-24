Felpham man runs in memory of British Legion fundraising hero

‘You slog your way through that distance and then cross the finish line, you get quite emotional.’

Felpham resident Alisdair Nicolson has raised more than £1,150 for charity after completing this year’s London Marathon.

Alisdair, 46, ran the 26.2 miles in memory of his father-in-law Peter who died last year.

Alisdair said: “The crowd were absolutely fantastic, incredible. It felt very good to cross the finish line.

“When you slog your way through that distance and then cross the finish line, you get quite emotional.”

Production manager Alisdair raised money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which he said provided amazing care for his father-in-law.

He added: “Pete was a prolific fundraiser for the charities he was passionate about – he helped raise hundreds of thousands for the RAFA club and Royal British Legion.

“Having done so much for others, it was so tragic that this cruel disease took him.

“When I saw the opportunity the take part in the London Marathon on behalf of St Wilfrid’s I had to apply.

“Pete spent his last few days at the Hospice, and what they do is magnificent, not just for the patients but for the families affected by such a horrendous circumstance.”