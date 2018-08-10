Felpham business owner starts fundraising for next challenge

A tireless charity supporter has started raising funds for her lastest challenge.

Sarah Jouault, owner of Dimitri Hair & Beauty Spa in Felpham, will take part in the New York marathon on November 4 in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

In the run up to the event she is hosting a series of ‘home-cooking days’, selling ‘freshly baked’ goods at her Felpham Road business.

The first took place on Wednesday (August 8) from 9am to 1pm and raised £360.

For the event Sarah says she made two trays of spinach pie, two trays of sausage rolls, 60 bread rolls, 60 loaves of bread, a tray of baklava and 60 jars of jams, chutneys and lemon curd.

“Hopefully next time I’ll make four or five hundred pounds. It all depends how much I can cook,” she said.

Sarah has five more home-cooking days planned. The others will run on August 22, September 5, October 3, 17 and 24, from 9am to 1pm.

“Whatever charity I do I just like to do something myself,” said Sarah, on raising funds aside from sponsorship.

The 64-year-old Selsey resident has raised £124,000 for charities and causes over the past 18 years, most of which are children’s charities.

Others to benefit include Whizz Kids, Great Ormond Street, Snowdrop Trust and the baby unit at St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester.

“I always kind of feel I should raise money for someone who’s less fortunate than me,” she said.

“I just think having a child die is the worst thing ever.

“I nearly lost my daughter three times by the age of two,” she added.

Sarah, arrived in Felpham 33 years ago having moved from Africa. She started running a few years after her husband, Dimitri, died.

“I started running and then found that I could actually run fast – I was a natural runner. But it was cold and I needed a reason to run,” she said.

She did her first marathon – Dublin – in 1998, running for a child who was dying of leukodystrophy.

“It just kind of snowballed from there,” she added.

She has also run the London marathon twice, the Portsmouth marathon and as a triathlete competed in a host of Ironman competitions.

At 60, Sarah reached a fundraising milestone – she hit through £100k. Her last marathon was in London when she was 57. She finished it in 3hrs 31 minutes and is training to do the same time.

“I did say I wouldn’t do another marathon again,” she said.

Sarah, who has four children, says her daughter Helene has been her ‘number one supporter’.

“She’s travelled with me round the world, she’s come to races in the pouring rain. My daughter’s been amazing – she’s absolutely incredible.”