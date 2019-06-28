Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society create a kaleidoscope of colour and perfume

A Bognor venue was filled with vibrant colours as a horticultural society hosted another successful flower show.

The kaleidoscope of colour and perfume appeared at St Mary’s Centre last Saturday, when members of the Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society held their annual Rose and Sweet Pea Show.

The society was thrilled to have 30 more entries than they had last year and despite the poor weather conditions prior to the event, the show was a great success.

The rose and sweet pea classes were well supported and judges said that the standard of entries was high, while it was pleasing to see two new entrants in the classes.

Each year the foliage and mixed flower classes are very popular with exhibitors and once again the category attracted a lot of attention, along with the fruit and vegetables.

The pot plant classes received more entries this year and stood out particularly with many varied and unusual exhibits.

Floral art exhibits provided an excellent backdrop to the layout of the centre and as always there was much discussion about the judge’s comments.

To the members’ delight the bad weather did not affect the amount of visitors who tried their luck with the tombola and raffle, bought a cake or a plant from the well stocked stalls and had a welcome cup of tea or coffee and home-made cake.

The 70th Anniversary Cup for the most points in rose classes was won by Sandra Harris with her outstanding exhibits across all classes in this section. ‘Mac’ MacCulloch won the Salmon Cup, the Loveys Cup and the National Sweet Pea Medal for the most points in the sweet pea classes.

The Horticultural Society Trophy for the most points in the show was won by Sandra Dean, closely behind by Pauline Scrace and ‘Mac’ MacCulloch.

Sandra Dean with her miniature arrangement

The Watson Cup for the best pot plant was awarded to Sue Faircloth and the Thorndyke Cup for the most points in fruit and vegetables was won by Margaret Howard.