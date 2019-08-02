Fatal Bracklesham collision: 'Lives were saved due to the actions of residents and witnesses'

Residents and witnesses have been praised for their actions after a major collision in Bracklesham on Wednesday night.

A man died and six others were taken to hospital, with varying injuries from minor to serious, following the multi-vehicle crash on the B2198 Bracklesham Lane. Residents took to social media to share their grief. Read more here

East Wittering Fire Station, which had a crew on the scene, has now praised the response of residents and witnesses.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision

Its post on social media read: "The crew at East Wittering would just like to thank everyone who assisted in helping with casualties at the accident in Bracklesham Lane.

"Without doubt, lives were saved due to the actions of residents and witnesses in helping those involved to safety in what was a very traumatic experience for all involved.

"It’s times like these a community really pulls together, and the help and support you gave was incredible. Again from us all at East Wittering, thank you."

Sussex Police is still urgently seeking witnesses to the incident and has asked for information to be reported online, by email to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Coleford.