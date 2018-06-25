Family pay tribute to teen who died in A27 collision

A 17-year-old boy who died in collision with a car on the A27 near Tangmere on Monday June 18 has been named as local teenager Angus Jones.

His family has paid tribute to Angus, who was on foot when the collision involving a westbound Kia car occurred at 8pm, via Sussex Police.

They said: “Angus will be desperately missed by all of his family and friends. His infectious character was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“He was a budding gentleman who would not have recognised himself as such. He just treated people with respect and had bad words for no one. He really did have a loving soul.

“Angus had many talents, one of which was his music. Everyone enjoyed listening to him playing songs on his guitar, whether it be Oasis, Motorhead, Busted or even the theme tune to Heartbeat.

“He was also becoming a very accomplished actor, being a member of Tangmere Players for many years.

“He had a penchant for accents, with his Scottish rivaling the real thing.

“Angus worked for a short time at Chichester District Council as a loader, and during this time he became a dear friend to all.

“You will never meet anyone more proud of their job and he would happily spend time explaining what he did and how he loved being a part of the team there.”

Angus’s funeral is due to take place at 3.30pm on Thursday July 12 at Chichester Crematorium.

For those not attending, the family has asked that they head to the Community Centre in Tangmere, if they wish, to cheer his final performance as he passes.

The family has asked for donations in Angus’s name, via Reynolds funeral service in High Street, Bognor Regis, to the Tangmere Airfield Tower Fund – a place he was extremely fond of.

Meanwhile police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Angus’s death and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Tatton, if they have not already done so.