Family fun at Felpham Village Fete

Felpham Village Fete welcomed visitors, who enjoyed a packed afternoon of music, food and games for the whole family in the Saturday sunshine.

The 2018 Felpham Village Fete was again hosted by the Felpham Village Conservation Society in Old Rectory Gardens on Saturday July 14, from 12-5pm.

ks180334-5 Felpham Fete phot kate The book stall.ks180334-5 SUS-180714-221213008

Glenn Powell, vice chair of the Felpham Village Conservation Society, said: “The fete was blessed with blue skies and sunshine and was busier than ever with more than 1,000 visitors throughout the afternoon. Now in its fourth year, the fete is Felpham’s annual ‘fun in the sun’ for the whole family with traditional games, stalls, food and drink and an afternoon of wonderful music. The Chichester Rock Choir kicked off the entertainment to loud applause followed by Funky Junction, Bamboo Calypso Band and Heather ‘n’ Dave. The Eco friendly Tea Tent served more than 500 teas and homemade cakes, the Pimm’s and Real Ale tent run by Felpham Sailing Club was thronged throughout the day , and the BBQ run by Bognor Rotary served 288 burgers and 198 hot dogs.

“The games and activies included: Coconut Shy, Splat the Rat, Hoopla, ‘Sweeties in the Jar’, ‘Where in Felpham?’, Face painting, Skittles, Apple bobbing, Putting, plus the Felpham Fete favourite The Medieval Fruit Machine, and ‘Guess the Weight of the Cake’, donated by Bondwood Tea Rooms.

“The day was again been supported by over 50 local businesses giving amazing raffle or tombola prizes, sponsoring an activity or supporting with helpers and games. There were plenty of stalls this year from local businesses, clubs and organisations. The Felpham Village Fete is a real village affair bringing the whole community together. Come along, bring family and friends -and enjoy!”

Next year the Fete will be held on July 13.

ks180334-4 Felpham Fete phot kate The Rev John Challis gets a soaking.ks180334-4 SUS-180714-221029008

ks180334-3 Felpham Fete phot kate The popular stall run by the Felpham Evening WI..ks180334-3 SUS-180714-221044008