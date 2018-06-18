‘Exciting’ plans submitted for former Waterloo Square arcade

Plans to transform the former Waterloo Square arcade site into shops, cafes and a drinking establishment have described the project as an ‘ideal’ and ‘exciting’ opportunity in a ‘prime tourist area’.

The application (BR/143/18/PL), which was among the latest list published by Arun District Council, outlined how the building would be divided into a maximum of five units – if approved – in addition to having a new frontage on, and access to, Norfolk Street.

An outdoor seating area, change of ground floor external facade and installation of external bin store are also detailed in the plans by applicant B5 Ltd, based in Tangmere.

The design statement, by H J Concepts LTD, said the changes would be done ‘without significant structural changes to the building’.

It added: “The site provides a great opportunity to provide improved vitality to the tourism of the area and to greatly enhance the appearance of the conservation area.”

The building in question was put on the market in January this year while nearby property, number 18, was also the subject of a change of use application in August last year.

There have been repeated calls made for the area to be improved, a topic which was heightened by – and often now centres around – the Beach Hotel fish and chip restaurant fire back in November 2016.

