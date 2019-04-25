Everyone Active on a mission to find next Max Whitlock at Chichester gym

Everyone Active is launching a new and unique competition to discover the next generation of sporting talent at its Chichester branch.

In partnership with Max Whitlock Gymnastics, the competition will be calling on a team of expert coaches to find two keen young gymnasts who have shown talent through the scheme to follow in double Olympic champion Max Whitlock’s footsteps.

The purpose behind Max Whitlock Gymnastics is to get more young people active and encourage them to follow a healthy lifestyle by offering them fun and engaging recreational gymnastics sessions.

Children between the ages of seven and 11 who are registered on the programme will be eligible to enter the Mini Max competition.

The new competition runs from April to December 2019.

It will give those children picked from Chichester the chance to compete in front of the country’s most successful gymnast and to win a bespoke training guidance and regular updates with the athlete himself.

Max Whitlock said: “The new Mini Max competition is a fantastic opportunity for children taking part in the Max Whitlock Gymnastics programme at Everyone Active centres and I’m so excited to see the talent we have in the programme.

“I’m so proud that Max Whitlock Gymnastics and Everyone Active are offering more children the opportunity to try and enjoy the sport that has meant so much to me and my family.”

The partnership between the most successful British male artistic gymnast in history and Everyone Active started as a result of Whitlock’s long-standing relationship with the leisure operator.

Sports and physical development manager at Westgate Leisure Centre Ben Pohill said: “We are delighted to be working with Max and to be able to offer this fantastic gymnastics programme at our leisure centres.

“This competition is a wonderful opportunity for some of our local aspiring gymnasts to get the chance to meet one of the country’s sporting champions.”

Registration is now officially open for Max Whitlock Gymnastics.

Sessions will take place at Westgate Leisure Centre every Friday and Saturday.