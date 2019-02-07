Seven year old boy making an environmental difference around Chichester needs your help

Thanks to a special Christmas gift request, the streets of Funtington will be litter free in little time.

Last year, a litter-picker was at the top of seven-year-old Monty William’s Christmas list, given his mission to tackle the cans and plastic he regularly sees with his parents on their walks around the village.

Monty and his parents filled three bin bags of litter on their first trip

Monty was delighted to discover on Christmas morning that Father Christmas had delivered the litter-picker. He was then ready to go out on his first collection.

Monty and his mother Alanah Williams completed their first litter collection around Funtington and now plan to complete the litter-pick every black-bin-collection weekend.

Monty’s father Peter Williams said: “Though not a messy village at all, Monty was surprised at how quickly he filled three black bin bags in a half an hour.

“Several walkers stopped to chat and thank him and cars would hoot support as they passed.”

Despite filling up many large bags of litter from Watery Lane, the family noticed the roads started to fill up with new litter within only a couple of days.

Monty and his parents are hoping not only will their litter-picking remind everyone to use public bins to throw away waste, but also it will inspire others to be pro-active and do their bit to clean the streets where they live.xz