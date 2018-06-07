Sea turtle ambassador on her journey to make a difference

A junior sea turtle ambassador has begun her quest to the Maldives on her mission to meet an injured sea turtle that shares the same name.

Morgan Yates of Poling near Arundel, who is 14, jetted off on her adventure on Saturday May, 26.

Morgan gets practice with videoing as she interviews Olivia Cottrell

To Morgan’s delight she won a competition last year becoming Brighton Sea Life Centre’s official junior sea turtle ambassador.

After producing a short film for all Sea Life fans about the threats and dangers sea turtles face and how we can protect them, she is now heading out to sea turtle conservation in action.

Morgan, her family, Sea Life guest experience host Olivia Cottrell and the head of the Sea Life Trust charity Andy Bool left their homes to visit a rescue centre run by another charity which is called The Olive Ridley Project sponsored by the trust.

Olivia Cottrell said: “We planned the trip after learning of an Olive Ridley turtle rescued by The Olive Ridley Project, which just happens to have also been christened Morgan.

“This poor female turtle had to have two flippers amputated because of injuries she suffered after getting trapped in ghost-netting, netting lost or simply discarded by fishing boats,

“There’s a strong possibility that Morgan the turtle will be re-homed to a Sea Life centre in Loch Lomond, Scotland, so it will be amazing to meet her before she comes.”

Morgan, who attends Angmering High School, has been given the task to produce a video of her full experience.

The video and pictures that Morgan and the party capture on their trip will be help to raise awareness of these problems and inspire more people to support future conservation measures.