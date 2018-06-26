Roses and sweet peas dominate Yapton early summer show

A total of 270 items were submitted across 60 classes for Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ early summer flower show.

Held at the village hall on Saturday, a fine and sunny day, the show featured entries from 28 exhibitors, with roses and sweet peas the main cut flowers, in a range of colours and scents.

Richard Emery, who won The Hawthorn Trophy, arranging his sweet peas. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180297-4

Show secretary David Donovan said: "The general cut flower classes were also well supported and in addition, there were pot plants, including cacti and succulents, vegetables, from lettuces to garlic, by way of some very clean potatoes, and fruits including gooseberries and raspberries.

"The flower arranging section had some excellent exhibits, if few in numbers; the cookery classes had good support throughout, as did the photography, but a lone child represented the younger element of competitors.

"Despite the 'good-in-parts' feel to the event, the public did attend the show in a better number than the previous competition - perhaps 90 people attended over the two hours of opening."

The side-stalls were varied, with home-made loaves, tray-bakes and preserves, garden plants, crafts and the raffle. A tombola greeted arrivals and the kitchen was busy, serving cream teas and cakes.

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented trophies to the winners.

Jenny Pay secured the Godfrey Challenge Cup, having put in a determined effort with her numerous rose entries.

The Hawthorn Trophy for sweet peas went to Richard Emery for his points total and the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal for best exhibit went to Terry Booker.

Mike Shambrook won the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy in the cactus and succulent classes, the Phillips Trophy for best flower arrangement went to Diane Booker with her football-themed On the Ball, and nine-year-old Cerys Hier took home the Junior Flower Cup.

Other first prize winners were Kath Hemsley, Ted Love, Mary Carmel Pardi, Anne Hollis, John Smith, David Donovan, Malcolm Paradine, Graham and Sylvia Ebben, Irene Jordan, Eva Pendreich, Katharine Horwood, Margaret Elkin, Alan Thew, Ian Watts and John Knight.

The next flower in Yapton will be on August 11, when the annual show will be staged in the large marquee on the recreation ground. There will be numerous supporting attractions, featuring a fun dog show, trade stands, classic vehicles and motorcycles, with the village hall hosting the local history group, models and catering.