Resumption of garden waste services in Arun District delayed until July 5

Waste management company Biffa planned to resume the service earlier this week but were unable to do so, citing the lack of training and testing of HGV drivers throughout the pandemic for the delay.

Roger Edwards, managing director of Biffa said the company is doing everything it can to bring the service back.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers due to the temporary suspension of our Green Waste Club service,” he said.

“We are currently training new drivers so that they are able to carry out the Green Waste Club service, as well as taking positive steps to attract and recruit new drivers.”

To make up for the loss of service caused by the delay, the company has also promised to collect up to three extra bags of garden waste per customer for two weeks once the service has resumed.