Chichester MP 'fully supports' ambition for Car Free Day

Proposals for Chichester to be car-free one day a month have been backed by MP Gillian Keegan.

‘Car Free’, set up by campaigner Mark Record and supported by councillor Sarah Sharp, plans to trial a scheme inside the city walls one Sunday a month to make the city more safe and a ‘fun place to walk and cycle’. Read more here.

Gillian Keegan. Photo from Parliament website

If given the go ahead, the scheme would apply to all drivers except the disabled, as clarified by councillor Sharp.

Expressing her stance on the idea, MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan said: "I fully support the ambition for less traffic, less pollution, further pedestrianisation and well-coordinated public transport in the city.

"I am pleased that this has been a key focus of The Chichester Vision, which is being driven by both local councils and will ensure changes are implemented which are sensitive to the needs of businesses and visitors to our beautiful city."

The potential of the idea is ‘limitless’ according to city councillor Sharp but, according to our Facebook poll, the majority of Observer readers could not see the idea being implemented. See the results here.

See also: Car free campaign launched in Chichester



Protesters march through Chichester for 'urgent action' to tackle climate change