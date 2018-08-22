Blooming beauty impressed all at flower show

Bright and colourful horticultural exhibits filled St Mary’s Centre, cheering up the day’s rather miserable weather.

On Saturday, August 18, St Mary’s Centre in Felpham held Felpham and Middleton Flower Show, an event which saw many explore the large variety of unique entries.

Margaret Howard with her foliage

This summer’s exceptionally hot and dry period, running from June through to July, had a big effect on the number of entries, particularly in the Dahlias and Gladioli classes.

However one thing that the heat did not affect was the quality of the entries.

Entries in other classes, particularly the vegetables, were increased and the chairman remarked on how particularly colourful the vegetable exhibits looked.

A new exhibitor managed to win the best three spikes of small flowered gladioli class along with the prize for the best horticultural exhibit with three beautiful blooms.

First prize entry, Jessica Wilmott

The standard of the floral art exhibits were exceptional with beautiful and innovative interpretations and every year entries go that extra unique mile with their arrangements.

The winner of the Dallying with Driftwood class, was described as ‘fabulous’ by the judge with a very simple but incredibly effective arrangement of driftwood and stalks of Arum italicum Pictum berries.

The winner of this class also won the class for ’Harvest Home’ which was an arrangement depicting a wild flower field edge, complete with harvest mouse and first prize for her miniature ‘a single colour’ arrangement.

Mixed foliage and mixed flower classes are always popular and this year was no exception with a large number of very good quality exhibits in each class. The winner of this class was a stunning display of foliage of different colours shapes and sizes in a beautiful arrangement.

The winner of the best flowering pot plant was a splendid, orange flowered begonia which was also judged to be the best pot plant exhibit.

The winner of the best orchid class had produced a magnificent plant with fourteen fully open white blooms.

The fruit and vegetable classes were very well supported and all classes attracted multiple entries with onions, tomatoes and sweet corn sweet peppers and Chillies looking particularly attractive.

The winner of the best vegetable collection also won the cup for gaining the most points in the vegetable classes.

The arts and crafts entries were very well supported with the skill and creative talents of the entrants much in evidence. Each of the four photography classes attracted high quality and interesting interpretations of the subjects.

Home industries classes were a little lower than last year but the standard of the entries was excellent with mouth-watering exhibits of everything from vegetable pasties to Victoria sponge, peanut brittle to elderflower cordial, and Coronation Chicken to Date & Walnut loaf.

Entries in the children’s classes were a little lower than last year but the imagination and skill of the children that entered was very evident.

A particularly impressive design was the ‘face made from fruit and vegetable’ which was won by a face made from a water melon with her mouth cut into the melon and sweetcorn for teeth. Eyes of cherry tomatoes, a plum for the nose and hair represented by the tassels from sweetcorn husks.

Prizes were awarded by the clubs president, Mrs Beryl Allen, who also thanked all of those involved in staging the show, including volunteers and visitors, without whom such a great show would not be possible.