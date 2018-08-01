Emergency services called to serious incident in Bognor Regis

Multiple police cars and an ambulance were called to a serious incident in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Wednesday).
The emergency services rushed to the scene in Marine Park Gardens just before 5pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said they ‘could not confirm whether or not a person had passed away or not’ at this stage – but that is believed to have been what has happened.
No further information is available at this time.
See also: ’Child’ pulled from water at West Wittering beach
Photo by Eddie Mitchell.