Emergency services called to serious incident in Bognor Regis

Multiple police cars and an ambulance were called to a serious incident in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Wednesday).

The emergency services rushed to the scene in Marine Park Gardens just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said they ‘could not confirm whether or not a person had passed away or not’ at this stage – but that is believed to have been what has happened.

No further information is available at this time.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.