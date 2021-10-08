Emergency services called to collision near Bognor Regis
Emergency service crews were called to a road traffic collision near Bognor Regis today (Friday, October 8).
A fire service spokesperson said, “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision on Hoe Lane, Flansham, at approximately 5.25pm.
“Officers stabilised a single vehicle at the scene.”
An eye-witness said police and ambulance crews also attended the scene.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.