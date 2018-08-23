The Regis School students 'thrilled' at results

Students at The Regis School achieved top grades at their GCSE results day.

Another 'strong performance' at the school saw 58% acheiving a 4 or above with 35% opening results with a grade 5 or above.

Jumping for joy: Rob Walters, Isobel Howard, Teri-Ann Driscoll, Amelia and Cameron Scott Darling.

The school said that 'almost all' students who expressed interest in staying in the school's 6th form have been offered places.

Vice Principal Jo Lewis said: "I am delighted as always to see that the hard work of students and staff has been reflected in their GCSE achievements.

"It is great to know that as a result students will be able to continue with their chosen next steps, typically by joining out 6th form."

Top achieving students include Faye Chapman, who received a 9 in RE, 8 in history, 8 in maths, music D*, English language 6, English literature 7, combined science 7-6, further maths B, German 4.

Cameron Scott Darling as he opens his results

She said: "I am really pleased with achieving a grade 9 in RE and a B in further maths. I want to thank my teachers for never giving up on me!"

Principal Mike Garlick added: “I congratulate our students on their well-deserved results today.

"I would also like to thank our staff who are so important in supporting their success.

"As a United Learning academy we strive to bring out ‘The Best In Everyone’ and are pleased to have done so again this year.”

Another top performing student, Cameron Scott-Darling, said: "I am overjoyed and beside myself!

All of the hard work paid off, especially in English!

Thanks to everyone and especially Mrs Lewis for your support."

Cameron received: English literature 9, English language 8, PE BTEC D*,

business studies A, geography 7, maths 7, biology 7, chemistry 6, physics 6

