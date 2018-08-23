The Regis School students 'thrilled' at results

Students at The Regis School achieved top grades at their GCSE results day.
Another 'strong performance' at the school saw 58% acheiving a 4 or above with 35% opening results with a grade 5 or above.
The school said that 'almost all' students who expressed interest in staying in the school's 6th form have been offered places.
Vice Principal Jo Lewis said: "I am delighted as always to see that the hard work of students and staff has been reflected in their GCSE achievements.
"It is great to know that as a result students will be able to continue with their chosen next steps, typically by joining out 6th form."
Top achieving students include Faye Chapman, who received a 9 in RE, 8 in history, 8 in maths, music D*, English language 6, English literature 7, combined science 7-6, further maths B, German 4.
She said: "I am really pleased with achieving a grade 9 in RE and a B in further maths. I want to thank my teachers for never giving up on me!"
Principal Mike Garlick added: “I congratulate our students on their well-deserved results today.
"I would also like to thank our staff who are so important in supporting their success.
"As a United Learning academy we strive to bring out ‘The Best In Everyone’ and are pleased to have done so again this year.”
Another top performing student, Cameron Scott-Darling, said: "I am overjoyed and beside myself!
All of the hard work paid off, especially in English!
Thanks to everyone and especially Mrs Lewis for your support."
Cameron received: English literature 9, English language 8, PE BTEC D*,
business studies A, geography 7, maths 7, biology 7, chemistry 6, physics 6
