Taylor Wimpey encourage Eastergate pupils education through generous donations

Homebuilders celebrated the 21st annual World Book Day by donating £250 towards brand new books for children at Eastergate CE Primary School.

Developer Taylor Wimpey made the contribution in support of the nationwide initiative, which aims to encourage more children to enjoy reading and celebrates stories of all styles and genres.

Head teacher at Eastergate CE Primary School, Catherine Ward, said: “Whether you’re six or 60 reading plays such a key role in all our lives, which is why we’re so excited to have partnered with Taylor Wimpey to further encourage our pupils love of reading. We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough for the generous contribution towards our library, it will go a long way towards stocking up on new books for the children.”

Eastergate CE Primary School is located just a short distance away from Taylor Wimpey’s Hedgerows development, in Eastergate.

Sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, Roz Wells, said: “Here at Taylor Wimpey, we understand the important role that literacy plays in young lives, which is why we’re only too happy to be a part of the school’s World Book Day celebrations.

“Being involved in the causes close to the hearts of the communities in which we build is something we pride ourselves on and we hope the children enjoy their new library books.”