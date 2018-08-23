Students left ecstatic at St Philip Howard

Students, staff and parents are celebrating the ‘best ever’ of results at St Philip Howard Catholic School.

With new specifications being delivered and the implementation of more rigorous assessment criteria, the staff feel that this is particularly good news.

In total, 73 per cent of student achieved at least 5 GCSEs including English and maths and 23 per cent of all grades were at the new numerical grades of 9-7, which equates to an A**, A* and A.

Particular commendations went to Sarah Thomas, Grace Hattersley, Alexander McAuley who all achieved nine grade 9s.

Twins, Ruby and Neve Ferrie achieved 18 grade 9s to 7 between them.

Ruby said: “I definitely feel like it did better than I expected, especially getting 4 A*s.”

Neve commented: “I felt like I did pretty well, even though I thought I was going to fail physics. I am very pleased.”

They are both planning on staying on at St Philip Howard to complete their A-Levels at Sixth Form.

Several students also achieved all eight or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

One of these students was Ben Goman. He said: “I am very excited to see what I got. The new exams have really worked for me and I got lucky.

“I am thrilled with my results, as I achieved all grades between A*-A.”

Another pupil who achieved exceptional results was Jonny Elliot. He said: “I feel as if I did a lot better than expected.

“The exams went pretty well and I felt like I was really prepared for them as the teachers went through mocks and practice papers with us.”

Sophie Mangan, another outstanding student, said: “I thought I was condemned to fail, but I did better than I thought.

“I felt that the exams were really hard as there is too much content with the papers.”

Shannon Begon-Panechou, who was very nervous to pick up her results, said: “The exams were very stressful but I seemed to of flown through them.

“I am quite proud of myself, as I thought I was going to fail, but I am looking forward to start at Highbury College in September to do media.“

David Carter, head teacher, said: “These are superb results, so once again we’re all thrilled.

“As always, the success has come through the combined efforts of a great cohort of students who have worked hard to fulfil their potential.

“We are blessed with highly professional and diligent teachers and they have ensured that the students were well-prepared and supported to rise to the challenge of the new GCSEs.”

To see how the new GCSE grading works, go to: www.chichester.co.uk/read-this/new-gcse-grading-system-explainer/