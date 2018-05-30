Students bank on a decent business education

GCSE and A-level business students were given a fascinating insight into the role of the Bank of England during an interactive workshop at Felpham Community College.

Under the guidance of Florence Hubert, deputy agent for the Bank of England in central southern England, the 22 teenagers used interactive resources and ‘real life’ examples to learn about interest rates, inflation and other economic theories.

Jade Leeson, of Year 10, said: “The workshop was really interesting as the lady running it gave us lots of examples of what the Bank of England is involved with,

"I had no idea they did so much!

"Looking at interest rates and profit and loss etc was all relevant to what we are learning in class and it was good to be given more examples and practice how to work things out.”

The visit was arranged by Paul Darbyshire, curriculum leader for business and vocational studies.

He said: "This event was a big success and added to student’s knowledge of real life economic and banking situations.

"This a really good initiative from the Bank of England to go out to schools and work with the local community.

"Our students were brilliant, they showed good enthusiasm and definitely increased their knowledge of the economy. Thank you to the Bank and to Ms Hubert for running the event for us.”

Ms Hubert added: "We, at the Bank of England, have launched a new education program called #econoME.

"I am very grateful to Paul Darbyshire for having invited us at Felpham Community College.

"Students had prepared the session with their teachers. This made for a great session, with lots of interaction and team work, discussing how a change in interest rates affects us in our daily lives.”