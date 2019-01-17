Prebendal scoops impressive award at the national Independent Schools of the Year Awards

Congratulations are in order for an independent Chichester school, which has been singled out for a key national accolade.

Staff, pupils and parents at the Pre-Prep School at The Prebendal School are celebrating the award of Highly Commended Pre-Prep School of the Year at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards.

More than 200 entries were submitted for the award, scooped by the school on the strength of its outdoor learning and Beach School.

The judges said they were ‘delighted by the breadth, depth and diversity of the entries submitted and hugely impressed by the evidence of the work being undertaken’.

Head of Prebendal Louise Salmond Smith said: “Our Pre-Prep is committed to providing unrivalled outdoor learning opportunities by integrating Beach School lessons into our curriculum.”

Ms Salmond Smith said: “Imagine an expanse of sand as far as the eye can see.

“This is our classroom.

“Where better to take these curious children than to a place where the sand is a blank canvas?”

The Prebendal Pre-Prep educates children from three years old in Nursery up to Year 2, while the Prep section of the school educates pupils from Year Three up to Year Eight.

The school’s next Open Morning is on Thursday, February 28, at 10am.

For more information on each element of The Prebendal School, please visit www.prebendalschool.org.uk.