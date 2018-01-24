Oakwood pupils plank for brave mum Mel

Pupils at Oakwood School have been ‘planking’ in support of a brave mum.

Terminally ill Mel de Lacy is on a missing to raise awareness for Sarcoma UK.

Oscar de Lacy, Mels son, doing the plank with fellow pupils on Monday

Mel’s son Oscar goes to Oakwood, and together with fellow pupils Beaux Pennington-Pope and Lilly Adams, organised the event.

Assistant head teacher Yvonne Lee said: “Oakwood School are proud to support the Mel with her fundraising for Sarcoma UK.

“Children were timed on Monday to see how long they could stay in the plank position for and now will practice every day for one month to see how much they improve.”