No objections to Bognor school expansion

No objections have been raised by Arun District Council for plans to extend St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Bognor Regis.

West Sussex County Council submitted the application for a two-storey extension to create three new classrooms, alterations to the Glamis Road school hall and the construction of two hall stores and external works.

This is part of multi-million pound plans to expand two schools and would see see Felpham Community College increase from 240 places per year group to 300 in September 2019 and St Mary’s increase from 45 places per year group to 60.

At St Mary’s the council wants to demolish an existing single storey building and replace it with a new flat roofed part one and part new two storey building fronting Glamis Street.

The two new hall stores would be in single storey extensions in the north eastern corner of the site and there would be two new covered cycle stands on the Glamis street frontage.

Car parking would be increased in an existing area next to the playing field, there would be new hedging at the front and a new hard play area to the Glamis Street frontage to compensate for the lost playground.