Magic bringing students of different ages together

A community college based in Bognor Regis brought back their annual ‘Magic Day’ event which proved once again to be a great success.

Held over five days, this unique event saw many students from Felpham Community College (FCC) come together with a record breaking 470 year Five primary school students for many magic themed activities.

To practice magic successfully the students had to also dress accordingly

The impressive amount of students visited the college from schools all over the Bognor Regis area.

These schools included Nyewood, Bersted Green, South Bersted, Edward Bryant, Rose green, Downview and Bishop Tufnell.

This event has now been described as a firm favourite in the community colleges calendar, and proves a great opportunity for students off all ages to come together for some fun.

Supported by the colleges Year Nine students the entertainment provided to the Year Five visitors included cross circular activities led by the maths, science, music and drama departments.

The event was an opportunity for students to experience a secondary school environment, meet both Felpham teachers and students and try out some different equipment and skills.

Mr Anstiss, headteacher of Felpham Community College, said: “Every year we run this event and it always proves popular with the visiting students and staff.

“It is great to see their enthusiasm with the activities and learning about secondary school life. Our Year Nine students who were on hand to help throughout the day were brilliant and a real credit to FCC.”