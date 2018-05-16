First Steps Nursery reveal an exciting new play destination

The managing director of Chichester College, Julie Kapsalis, officially cut the ribbon to Chichester’s newest play destination on last week on Friday.

First Steps new Village then officially opened their doors to more than 100 people on Saturday, May 12.

Julie Kapsalis and Lucy Oldham with First Steps staff cutting the ribbon

The purpose of the built village is to help children aged six and under explore, interact and play in a safe yet stimulating environment.

The village features many lifelike buildings in order to create a realistic village feel for the children.

Featured in the village is a vets, a cafe, a supermarket, mechanic’s workshop, picnic area and outside ‘farm’.

Along with the stations there is a the opportunity to dress up, a babies corner, changing facilities and a self service kitchen.

The individual featured area will provide the young children with the perfect opportunity to explore their imaginations through various role play activities.

Marketing and business development manager at First Steps Childcare, Lucy Oldham, said: “Role-play provides children with the opportunity to explore their imaginations, enabling them to learn about themselves, others and the world around them. Within First Steps Village, children are able to take on a familiar role to them – such as shopping or visiting the café or they can try out a new role such as a vet or mechanic.”

The new creative village is now open every Saturday and throughout half term particular dates will be confirmed from First Steps.

Each play session lasts a total of one hour and a half. Entry is £6 and every child must be accompanied by a responsible adult (entry is free for accompanying adults).

Refreshments will be included within the entry price.

The village is based First Steps nursery on the Chichester College campus.

For more information, and to make a booking, visit firststepsvillage@chichester.co.uk or call 01243 530247.