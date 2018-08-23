Felpham Community College gets 'record number top grades' with GCSEs

Students at Felpham Community College celebrated their results after 'demanding' new GCSEs

A record number of students received top grades of 8 and 9, the college has said.

Biology students did especially well this year with a 98% pass rate (Grades 4-9) as well as chemistry with 94%.

BTEC business saw 94% A*-C, BTEC health and social care 93%, further maths had 25% of students receive A* and 90% overall.

Textiles had a 100% pass rate.

Overall attainment in the new English GCSE was 72% and a close 69% in maths.

Headteacher Mark Anstiss said: "We are very proud of all students' achievements today.

Obtaining these results takes hard work. The new GCSEs are very demanding with more exams, no coursework and greater pressure.

"These results are down to the perseverance and commitment of both the students and their teachers.

"These great results provide our students with an opportunity to access our academic 6th form and provide a firm foundation for university or work in the future. Staff and students have worked extremely hard.

"I would like to thank our parents and the school Governors for their on-going support and commitment to our school.

"In a time of real turbulence in the examination system, with a wide range of qualifications being taken, it is very pleasing that our students have done so well again this year."

A large proportion of the year 11 students exceeded expectations and there were a number of exceptional results:

Ellie Hendrick - grade 9 in English language, biology and RE, A* in business studies and 4 grade 8s

Emily Hughes - A* in psychology 5 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Isabella Saunders - grade 9 in English language, English literature, biology, chemistry, physics, history, maths, PE and A* in psychology and 8 in Spanish

Josh Stevenson - A* in Business studies, 8 in maths and English literature, and 4 grade 7s

Ruby Stothard - grade 9 in English language and RE, A* in psychology. Grade 8s in English literature, history and Spanish.

