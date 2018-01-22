Fancy being a teacher? County organises recruitment fairs

West Sussex County Council has organised two school recruitment fairs.

As well as teaching roles, the fair will provide information for potential teaching assistants, learning mentors, bursars, apprentices, premises managers, technicians, governing body clerks and governors.

They will be held on:

Saturday February 3 from 10am-2pm at the Premier Lounge at Fontwell Park Racecourse, BN18 0SX

Saturday February 24 from 10am-2pm at Ifield Community College, Crawley, RH11 0DB.

Representatives from schools, teacher training organisations, apprenticeship providers and other education service teams will be at the fairs on both dates.

They will all be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information on, not only entry into the wide range of education roles available in schools, but to explain the possibilities of developing careers in education for life.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “These fairs are an excellent way to find out more about the wide range of roles available in schools and meet potential employers to take that first step in embarking on a whole new career direction.

“I’d encourage anyone interested in teaching to attend as well as anyone who is thinking about how the skills they have might benefit schools in other roles.”

For more information about working in schools, visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobsinschools .