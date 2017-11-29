Eco warriors witness recycling first-hand

Prize-winning pupils from South Bersted CE Primary School have seen first-hand what happens to recycling in West Sussex.

The school’s eco committee won the behind-the-scenes visit to the county’s recycling sorting facility at Ford.

The committee gained the title Wastebuster School of the Year after successfully completing a series of recycling challenges, including an audit to find out how much food and recyclables get thrown away, creating a mascot from items that might have otherwise been thrown away, carrying out litter picks and making flapjacks from ingredients which may have been binned.

The committee has also been educating fellow pupils on the importance of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Natalie Austin, one of the school’s eco co-ordinators, said: “The whole trip from beginning to end has been so interesting, and the children have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The visit was organised by West Sussex County Council in conjunction with Viridor.

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for the environment, joined the pupils on their visit.

She said: “I have been extremely impressed with South Bersted’s Eco Committee and congratulate them on this achievement.

“These young people are a shining example of how we can all do more to recycle more and throw away less.

“I was delighted to join the pupils on the visit to our recycling centre and I hope they will continue with their excellent Wastebusting work.”