Cupcakes made by students for a special cause

Students and teachers of Felpham Community College came together to support ‘National Cupcakes for the Altzmeir’s Society’ day.

On Thursday, June 14 the college’s sixth form charity committee along with both Year Seven and Year 12 students sold cupcakes around the school to raise money for this national campaign and make a difference.

All of the cakes were made by a variety of staff, parents and students with a large selection of tempting flavours and designs for sale.

Head of the charity committee, Megan Balcombe, said: “It is good to get the younger students involved with raising money for worthwhile causes.

“Some of the cakes made this week have been fabulous and we have raised over £180 which is great”

