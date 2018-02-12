Consultation over school expansion

Plans for a multi-million pound expansion of two schools have entered a second phase of consultation.

With pupil numbers on the rise, West Sussex County Council held a consultation last year about the plans for Felpham Community College, St Mary's Catholic Primary, in Bognor, and Easebourne Primary.

Of the 190 response, 30 related to Felpham, with 14 in support, seven neither objecting nor supporting the proposal and nine objections. There were 17 responses for St Mary's, with seven in support, two neither objecting nor supporting and eight objections.

The majority of the responses were for Easebourne, and 91 out of 125 were objections. Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, decided not to take the Easebourne plan forward and suggested alternative options needed to be investigated.

Felphan and St Mary's, though, have now entered a second phase of consultation and, unless "reasonable or significant objections" are received by Thursday March 8, Mr Burrett will approve the proposals.

The expansion will see Felphan increase from 240 places per year group to 300 in September 2019, and St Mary’s increase from 45 places per year group to 60.

Mr Burrett said: "The consultation feedback has been extremely useful as residents have highlighted important issues which would need to be looked at if the proposals go ahead.

"Around 50 per cent of respondents were in support of the proposals and around 30 per cent objected. Concerns were largely raised around the increase in traffic, parking and safer routes to schools.

"If these proposals are agreed, we will continue working closely with our parents and local residents by inviting them to view the plans for the building works prior to the submission of a planning application."

Further details are available via www.westsussex.gov.uk/schoolexpansions19.

Objections and comments about the proposals can be sent to Graham Olway, Principal Manager Capital Planning & Projects, West Sussex County Council, 2nd Floor Northleigh, Tower Street, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 0RE