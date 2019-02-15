Chichester MP appointed as apprenticeship ambassador

MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan has said she is ‘very excited’ to have been appointed as an MP Apprenticeship Ambassador.

The former businesswoman is the only degree level apprentice in the House of Commons having left school at 16 to train at a car factory near Liverpool.

Her apprenticeship experience from the factory floor to the boardroom propelled her 30 year business career and an MP, Mrs Keegan is championing high-quality apprenticeships to give others that same start in life.

Gillian said: “I am very excited to have been offered this role as it will help me better communicate how much young people can gain from apprenticeships.

“There’s a lot on offer by earning whilst learning, and apprentices can walk away with real business experience and no student debt.

“I am grateful to have been given this platform to further spread the word.’

Mrs Keegan has been appointed to her new ambassador role by Minister of State Anne Milton.

The role requires MPs to promote and support apprenticeship schemes and to raise awareness in both the Houses of Parliament as well as businesses up and down the country.

Gillian will also support the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (AAN), which is comprised of employers and advocates who support these schemes. Currently, there are 564 members, with a mix of public and private sectors signed up.

She will also champion the Young AAN (YAAN), which includes all former and existing apprentices, providing leadership support for the nine YAAN Chairs across England and support their activities.

Her work as an Ambassador also ties in with her existing role as the Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Apprenticeships.

The MP for Chichester has already been a vocal advocate for apprenticeships, calling for schemes to be better quality and making sure school leavers are given careers advice that informs them of all their options.