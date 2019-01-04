Charity founder thrilled to be named among 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex

JustDifferent founder Toby Hewson has spoken of his pride at being recognised as one of the top 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex.

He says the accodale in the etc Magazine, part of JPIMedia, will be ‘worth its weight in gold’ for the charity, which runs disability awareness workshops and provides work for disabled people.

Toby Hewson at Walberton and Binsted Primary School

Toby, who has cerebral palsy, founded the Sussex charity in 2008 after experiencing difficulties in being accepted in the workplace.

He vowed to set up an organisation that not only helped educate young people on the important area of understanding disability and difference, but also created opportunities for disabled people to work and progress in meaningful careers.

The interactive workshops are written and created by people with disabilities and the charity has received many appreciative letters from schools where they have been run.

Speaking of the etc Magazine accolade, Toby said: “If it means that more people will feel more comfortable in building relationships with and seeing the potential in disabled people, then this much appreciated recognition of the work of JustDifferent will be worth its weight in gold.”

Toby Hewson leading a secondary school workshop

Toby’s motivation has always been to enable young people to accept disability and difference, encouraging everyone to work and socialise together.

He uses the most up-to-date equipment to achieve the highest level of independence. Working closely with his support team, this places him in a unique position to build the workshop presenter team across the UK and pioneer new techniques for schools.

Toby is also co-chairman of Communication Matters, a national charity that works with people who use alternative augmentative communication equipment, sometimes called speech synthesisers.

JustDifferent, which has its offices in Walberton, was named to convey that all people are unique and difference should be celebrated.

Charlotte Harding, features writer at etc Magazine, first interviewed Toby in October 2015 and he made a lasting impression.

She said at the time: “Judging by the feedback and the amount of children the charity has reached, it seems that Toby and the team are making a difference one workshop at a time.”

etc Magazine January edition featuring Sussex’s 100 inspirational people

