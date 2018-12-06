Bicycle boost for schools after council initiative

Two local schools have benefited from the donation of bicycles, given as a donation to the community following a pedestrian/cycle path’s completion.

The 4.5km-long Bognor Regis to Littlehampton shared path opened in August, providing a direct, sustainable transport link between the two towns.

While work was ongoing, the county council’s contractor, Jackson Civil Engineering, worked with children at Bishop Tufnell Church of England Primary School in Bognor Regis, highlighting the importance of construction site safety and health and safety in general.

As a ‘finale’ to this work, Jackson presented five bicycles to the school so they can be used for county council-run Bikeability courses – formerly called Cycling Proficiency.

Pencil case bags and vouchers were also given to the winners of a poster design competition, promoting road safety for vulnerable road users.

Littlehampton Academy students have also benefited from Jackson’s donation, with five bicycles given to the most deserving students, as nominated by academy staff.

Richard Killean, Jackson’s contracts manager, said: “It is with great pleasure that we donate these bikes to promote the use of the new cycleway and encourage the younger travelling public to choose a healthier form of transportation.

“We recognise the disruption construction work can cause, so we’d like to thank the local community for their patience whilst this project was being built.”

Roger Elkins, county council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We’re grateful for this generous gesture by Jackson.

“It’s great to see a contractor getting involved in the community and underlining some of our own key messages, with safety at the forefront and a welcome boost for our successful Bikeability scheme, too.”