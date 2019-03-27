Bersted school is 'like second home' according to Ofsted report

The headteacher of a primary school has said how pleased the school is with being rated ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted report.

After the inspection on March 5, Bersted Green Primary School’s leadership team was said to have a ‘strong sense of purpose and clear direction’ and the school had been ‘skilfully and successfully’ guided through an expansion to become an ‘all-through’ primary school.

The report stated that pupils were also very positive about the school. It said: “They are enthusiastic about the support they are given when they find learning difficult. They feel they are challenged and they like the way teachers make learning fun and interesting. For example, during the inspection Chichester Festival Theatre was running a Shakespeare workshop.

“Pupils were fully engaged and really appreciated the opportunity to work with professional actors. Because of the effort put in to make learning engaging, pupils enjoy learning and their behaviour is positive.”

Headteacher Katie Jarvis said: “We are particularly pleased that the impacts from changes, including the expansion to become an all- through primary school, shone through.

“The improvements have come about through our strong shared vision and our commitment as a team to provide the best opportunities for each of our pupils to become the best they can be.”

Another part of the report said relationships across the school were very strong both in the classroom and at play times.

According to the report, one pupil said: “Everyone is really welcoming – it is like your second home.”

Parents also spoke highly of the school, the report said. Parents said they were positive about the school’s openness, with one quoted as having said: “This is a fantastic school – they really listen.”

Ofsted said a ‘Bagel Breakfast’, provided by the school, ensures pupils have a positive start to the day.