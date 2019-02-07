Bersted pupils attend Chichester Christingle in aid of The Children’s Society

Not even the snow could stop children from a Bersted school attending a special Christingle held in aid of a national charity.

The special, ‘Christingle 50’ service took place at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, February 1 to raise important awareness.

Reverend Canon Tim Schofield, Precentor, welcomed the group of school pupils and teachers from the South Bersted Church of England Primary School.

Alongside Reverend Canon Tim Schofield was Church Engagement Manager, Reverend Mike Todd and The Children’s Society relationship manager, Ruth Andoh-Baxter.

All of the school children joined as one in song and the service featured a piano rendition of the official Christingle 50 Song ‘Light a Candle’.

Year five teacher, Mrs Raynsford, said “It is always a pleasure to visit our stunning cathedral.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed holding their own Christingle candles, singing together and learning the work of The Children’s Society.”

The team at the Children’s Society has fought childhood poverty, abuse, neglect for almost 140 years.

Ruth said: “We are grateful to the Cathedral’s Education Team who went the extra mile to organise the activity.

“We are delighted to engage with the community in this way and hope to welcome many more children to engage next time in this and other community initiatives.”