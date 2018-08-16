A levels: Havant & South Downs College achieve 98.5 per cent pass rate

Havant & South Downs College (HSDC) has achieved an overall A-Level pass rate of 98.5 per cent.

In total, 51 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades or equivalent and nearly a quarter earned the toughest A*/A grades or equivalent.

An HSDC spokesman said: "Having just celebrated its first birthday as a merged college, HSDC is delighted that the high grades achieved by its students remain excellent.

"The students have worked really hard to achieve to the best of their ability and staff have provided ongoing support to get the best results possible.

"Many students have put in a tireless amount of effort to achieve their grades, which makes celebrating their successes even more rewarding."

HSDC principal Mike Gaston said that the students responded 'tremendously' to a 'year of change' at the college.

He added: "Congratulations to all our students for their resilience, determination and success and to our teaching and business support teams for their dedication and commitment to excellence.

"Our successful merger shows that we are stronger together in being able to offer not only an A Level Centre of Excellence, but also an outstanding vocational provision including the new T Levels.

“We wish all our students well whatever their destination and indeed look forward to welcoming some 4500 students to the College in the next couple of weeks to start their own successful journey."

To find out more about the subjects and courses on offer at HSDC, visit their website hsdc.ac.uk

