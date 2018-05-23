A Felpham school’s charity week success

Record-breaking funds have been successfully raised following a much-anticipated annual event at a Felpham based high school.

After a week of hard work and creative fund-raising events, Felpham Community College were delighted to present their three chosen charities with impressive cheques, acknowledging how each individual charity helps to save lives in different ways.

Nicki Seevarai of BHF receives a cheque.

On Wednesday, May 16, representatives from Cancer Research, the British Heart Foundation and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice all came together at Felpham Community College to collect their cheques.

Students managed to raise an impressive total of £5,035 to split equally split between the three charities closest to their hearts.

Felpham Community College’s charity week is an annual event organised by the sixth form charity committee involving students from each year, teachers and even parents get involved.

Jayne Bowater and Sarah Porter from Cancer Research uk with Harry triggs.