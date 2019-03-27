This year’s awards received the largest number of nominations so far and the clubs are determined to continue to develop this annual celebration of young people’s achievements. The 2019 awards ceremony took place at a completely full Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton, where representatives from the four clubs presented certificates to 31 individuals and five groups, between them totalling a further 30 young people.
2019 Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards
Young people’s exceptional achievements, supporting and helping others, have been recognised and rewarded at the Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards for a fifth year. Four Rotary clubs, Arundel, Bognor Hotham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, work together on the awards to acknowledge and celebrate the wonderful work of young people from across the Arun district.
