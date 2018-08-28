Dry weather and sunshine for Sussex today

Sunny spells are set to develop in Sussex this afternoon after a cloudy start to the day.

Any early mist or fog patches will quickly lift to leave a generally dry but mainly cloudy morning.

The skies will turn a little brighter into the afternoon with some sunny spells developing.

Winds will stay light throughout the day, with maximum temperatures of 22degC.

However there may be some showers this evening which could turn heavy.

The showers are due to continue through to early on Wednesday morning.

Sunrise – 06:08; sunset – 19:56.

NEWS FROM SUSSEX: Ten flats and five shops ‘badly affected’ by big Worthing fire but blaze is now ‘under control’

Hooded boys smash moving steam train’s carriage window, narrowly avoiding passenger

St Bernard supermum gives birth to 13 adorable puppies