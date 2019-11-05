Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville to judge Christmas window display competition in Chichester

Hugh Bonneville. Photo: Kate Shemilt

Chichester's Business Improvement District (BID) has invited all city centre retailers to 'put their best window forward for this special Christmas competition'.

A spokesperson said: "Chichester BID is very excited to announce that Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has agreed to be part of the judging panel for their Christmas Window Display Competition on Saturday, November 23.

"A passionate advocate of the local area, Hugh has appeared in many performances at Chichester Festival Theatre and supports various local charities and campaigns.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan (right) visits Drapers Yard

"This is a great opportunity to harness the huge effort put into shop window displays to create an unofficial trail around the city. The windows will be judged on presentation and creativity by the judging panel, which includes Hugh Bonneville and local MP Gillian Keegan."

The BID said there will also be a People’s Choice winner, voted for by members of the public via social media.

Jeanette Hockley, Chichester BID members service manager, said “We are delighted that Hugh will be joining us for this event in support of our city centre. We look forward to seeing the fantastic festive displays that Chichester shops showcase, in their most important window display of the year.

"We know a lot of hard work, budget and creativity goes into these windows and want to encourage shoppers to come into the city centre to discover the displays for themselves.”

So far there have been 12 entries for the competition, Chichester BID confirmed; including; Jigsaw; Cussans Nails; Beauty & Tanning; Katie Loxton; The Bazaar; Buzby & Blue; Drapers Yard; The Works; Cancer Research; L'Occitane; Q Hair & Beauty; ClothKits and Chichester Cathedral.

"It’s not too late for businesses to take part; windows must be installed by Saturday, November 23," the spokesperson continued.

"To be included in the competition, please contact jhockley@chichesterbid.co.uk

"The Chichester BID team will soon announce a series of festive events and promotions that aim to make Chichester city centre the destination of choice this Christmas.For more information please visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk."