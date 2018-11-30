Downton Abbey actor to feature at Canine Partners Christmas carol service in Arundel

Carols and festive songs will fill Arundel Cathedral to celebrate Christmas and raise vital funds for assistance dogs.

Midhurst-based charity Canine Partners will be holding a carol service on Tuesday, December 11, raising money to train dogs which transform the lives of people living with disabilities.

The service will be raising money to train assistance dogs at Canine Partners

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks including picking up and retrieving items, opening doors and undressing a person. They can even help to load and unload a washing machine and can fetch help in an emergency.

Visitors to the service will enjoy feature readings from David Robb, who portrays Dr. Richard Clarkson in Downton Abbey, and former professional cricketer Lewis Hatchett.

The festive evening also includes carols, festive songs, a demonstration by the Canine Partners Demonstration Team and the opportunity to hear first-hand how having a canine partner has transformed people’s lives.

Doors will open at 6pm, with the event running from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 per adult and £5 per child under 16, which includes mulled wine and mince pies to get you in the festive spirit.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.caninepartners.org.uk/arundelcarols, call Cat Howourth on 01530 225937 or email cathowourth@caninepartners.org.uk.

