Double yellows proposed for Bognor road near university

Frustrated Bognor residents could receive road changes if new proposals are approved.

The county council is considering putting double yellow lines in Hook Lane.

The draft Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) says: “Concerns have been raised by residents that cars parking on both sides of the road cause obstruction, particularly for large vehicles such as refuse collection lorries.

“It is now proposed to prohibit parking on the northern side of the road at this location.

“This will maintain availability of parking on one side while preventing obstruction.”

The double yellow lines would be installed at the north side of Hook Lane from theb junction with Northcliife Road eastward to the eastern end of the road.

