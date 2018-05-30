Dog show is back for another year

The companion dog show hosted by the Bognor Regis and District Dog Training Club is back for another great year.

Proceeds will go to Search Dogs Sussex charity, which supplies nationally-qualified search dog teams to support the police in looking for missing persons.

They provide an emergency on call service 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The show is at North Bersted Community Centre in Chalcraft Lane on Sunday, June 17.

The show kicks off at 1pm with entries being taken from 11.30am and will debut a ‘Have a Go’ flyball and agility category.

For more details visit www.bognordogclub.org.uk.